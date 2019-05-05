Thompson inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: General Manager Ted Thompson of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after the Packers won 31-25 against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLV. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A man of few words, Ted Thompson didn't need to say much to show his appreciation as he was enshrined in the Packers Hall of Fame on Saturday.

“This is a great honor. I appreciate it more than you could ever know. I appreciate it more than you'll ever know. I want to thank all the people with the organization here. I thank my family at home and wish you all the best. This means a lot to me and I can say 'go pack go," said Thompson.

Thompson left his mark on Green Bay. Starting with his first draft pick, Aaron Rodgers.

“(Ted said) Aaron is No. 1 on our board. If he’s still there I’m going to take him & we’re going to get some heat because of Brett. I said it’s your club to run," said former Packers President Bob Harlan.

"I'm always going to be grateful for the time that I got to spend with you... and for the fact that you took a chance on a young kid from California when you didn't really need a quarterback," said Aaron Rodgers.

That move proved to be controversial in some ways, but it paid off in the long run. Favre eventually finished his career with the Vikings, and Rodgers went on to lead the Packers to championship in Super Bowl XLV.

Thompson first came to Green Bay back in 1992 when another new general manager made a move for a quarterback. That was Ron Wolf, who hired Thompson as the assistant director of pro personnel.

"When I got here, the Packers were not very good. When I left 9 years later we had the best record in the NFL. Part and parcel of that is guys like Ted Thompson (who made GB so successful)," said Wolf.

Many of those who worked along side Thompson were also in attendance as he was enshrined on Saturday. Including the likes of Reggie McKenzie, Cleveland Browns general manager Jon Dorsey, Eliot Wolf, and Packers president Mark Murphy.

While there will be many that tell you stories of what it was like to work alongside him, but Thompson may have described himself best in a video tribute.

"I'm just a scout," said Thompson.

That's one way of remembering a man who's impact on the Packers spanned nearly three decades.