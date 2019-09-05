TMZ: Favre says Packers will ‘slip in there and win the division’

(WFRV) — In an interview with TMZ, Brett Favre says he thinks the Green Bay Packers “may surprise a lot of people” this year.

“I think they may surprise a lot of people … I tend to think that they’ll slip in there and win the division,” Favre told TMZ Thursday.

The Packers have come in third in the division for the past two years. In 2016, the team clinched the title.

Favre also discussed Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur getting along this year.

“It will be interesting to see how the dynamics work as the season unfolds.”

For more on this interview, click here.