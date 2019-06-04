Torn Achilles’ tendon won’t stop Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

Playing basketball might be out of the picture for the foreseeable future after Packers head coach Matt LaFleur tore his Achilles’ tendon going up for a rebound last Wednesday night.

“Yeah if I had a crystal ball, I certainly wouldn’t have played basketball,” LaFleur said.

“Basketball should be left to the supreme athletes,” Aaron Rodgers joked.

Two days after having surgery to repair his torn Achilles’, LaFleur had to coach from his golf cart, with his left leg propped up.

“Today was not what I would like to be doing,” LaFleur said. “I’d like to be hands on in the drills, but again I just got to adjust to it, make the best of it and make sure that our communication is spot on in terms of the expectations of what we want to get done each and every day.”

“All I know is that he got surgery on Sunday, and he was in the meeting on Monday,” Rodgers said. “He’s been around. It hasn’t changed anything.”

LaFleur is expected to be off his leg for the next four weeks and will eventually transition to a walking boot by the time training camp rolls around in July, just to allow himself more mobility. If all goes right in his rehab, this injury should have no impact on his ability to coach during the regular season.

“As long as I handle my business and follow the doctor’s orders, I don’t foresee it being an issue come Week 1,” LaFleur said. “As far as limitations during the preseason, there might be some. You might see me in a boot on the sideline, but I’m just going to take it one day at a time.”

The Packers will have their mandatory minicamp next week, from June 11-13.