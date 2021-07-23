Training Camp Report: Davante Adams contract talks stall, and rookies report

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the unofficial start of Packers training camp with rookies reporting to Lambeau Field.

There was still plenty of news for a day when the Packers did not practice.

News & Notes

Talks about a possible contract extension have stalled between the Packers and star wide receiver Davante Adams. 2020 was a career year for the seventh-year wide receiver and helped him become one of the top wide receivers in the game. Veterans don’t report until Tuesday with the first practice set on Wednesday, and Adams said back in minicamp that he would not hold out.

Rookie wide receiver Amari Rodgers signed his rookie contract after returning to Green Bay ahead of training camp. The third-round pick out of Clemson is the last of this year’s draft class to sign their rookie deals.

They Said It

Rookie offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen on heading into camp after practices earlier in the summer: “Very camp feel. Coming into OTAs, you have rookie minicamp, then you have that big chunk, than you have the other camp. Then after that, it’s practices and stuff like that. Thought it was very similar. Thought I was ready for it. A lot of learning to do, and that’s what I’ve been working my tail off now. To be ready for fall camp.”