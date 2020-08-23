Training Camp Report: EQ looks to get back to business, Kingsley Keke prepares to step up and Packers wrap up week one of practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the week one of practice for the Green Bay Packers wraps up, the Green and Gold are starting to put the pieces together as the season is just three weeks away.

“Injury” Report

Za’Darius Smith was at practice, but not practicing and not in pads. Montravius Adams was seen at practice in a walking boot. No Packers were taken off the Covid-19 reserve list. Jaire Alexander was also in practice and not in pads. Adrian Amos was still absent from practice.

News and Notes

Aaron Rodgers threw some sharp passes to both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling during team drills in practice. Adams was back in pads after sitting out Thursday’s practice.

The offensive line looked sharp as well, as did Christian Kirksey. The veteran linebacker was on point during drills.

They Said It

LaFleur on Rodgers: “I think he was extremely sharp. I also think the guys around him were extremely sharp as well and I think that’s a factor as well.”

LaFleaur on EQ: “EQ is extremely intelligent. Missing a whole season, you don’t get those reps. Getting him out there, getting him the play calls, but I’m confident in him and he’s working hard every day.”

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown: says he’s been 100% since the middle of the off-season after missing all of 2019 with a high ankle sprain.

