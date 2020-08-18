Training Camp Report: Pads go on, Turner talks versatility, and Valdes-Scantling looks for bounce-back year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The pads went on for the first time in training camp for the 2020 season for the Green and Gold.

“Injury” Report

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said center Corey Linsley and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith coming out of practice were precautionary measures. He had no update on left tackle David Bakhtiari or defensive lineman Montravius Adams leaving practice today.

News & Notes

Adrian Amos got an interception off Aaron Rodgers for the second interception of camp. Kevin King would also come up with an interception off Rodgers later in practice.

This marks the third day of practice for the Packers, the first with pads for both sides of the ball.

Rookie AJ Dillon showed off his speed in camp on Tuesday, running well throughout the morning.

Jace Sternberger was back after being activated off the COVID-19 reserve list, but dropped a TD pass from Tim Boyle in some of his first reps back.

They said it

Head coach Matt LaFleur on the tempo of practice: “I like the tempo of practice the last couple of days, but it only day three. Guys competed hard in the first padded practice of camp, but we won’t really be able to tell much until we go back and watch the tape.”

Offensive lineman Billy Turner on his versatility on the offensive line: “I’ve never played the same position two years in a row. I can play any position on the offensive line.”

Turner on being aware at having to play multiple positions: “I’ve been aware of it since I signed here last year. I knew from day one that I would have the opportunity to play all over the offensive line.”

Running back Aaron Jones on first day with pads: “It’s like another day at the office. That’s the fun part of football, when you put on the pads, you can see how the run game is coming together.”

Jones on AJ Dillon’s legs: The only other person (who’s legs are that large) would be Saquon (Barkley). These’s dude’s legs are pretty big.”

Jones on playing football without his parents being in the stands: “I don’t think I’ve ever played a football game without them in the stands. That’s something that’s special and you definitely don’t take for granted.” He said he did play a basketball game without them there.

Jones on Kenny Clark deal: “I was joking around with him after I told him congratulations and said I hope he left me some money.”

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on rediscovering his confidence: “I never really lost my confidence. Getting injured is going to play a huge part in it. Battling through some injuries, you’re going to have some bad days.”