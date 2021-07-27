Training Camp Report: Rodgers back in town, Cobb too?

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a lot of news coming out of 1265 Lombardi Avenue with the first training camp practices less than a day away. Including the late night return of Aaron Rodgers, and a possible trade sending Randall Cobb back to Green Bay.

News & Notes:

Overnight Aaron Rodgers flew back into Green Bay, and reported with the rest of the veterans on Tuesday. This comes after reports Rodgers and the team reached a mutual agreement on various issues raised during the offseason. According to a report by ESPN: The Packers would void the final year of Rodgers’ contract with no tags allowed, and they would reassess the situation again after the season.

The Packers also appear to be on the verge of adding a familiar face to the wide receiver room. According to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Packers are working to acquire Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans. The veteran wide receiver is a close friend of Rodgers, and spent the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay before leaving in 2018.

Green Bay made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday as well. Releasing quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Jake Dolegala. Thus leaving the Packers with just three quarterbacks on the roster as they head into training camp: Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert, and of course, Aaron Rodgers.

They Said It:

No one from the Packers talked on Tuesday ahead of training camp, but a former head coach chimed in about Aaron Rodgers reporting in Green Bay.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Aaron Rodgers: “I think it’s great. I think it’s great for him. I think it’s great for the club. I’m very hopeful Aaron gets to finish his time up there. I mean, he’s done so many great in his time up there. So, I was glad to see, I don’t know exactly what’s going on, but I’m glad to see that it’s working out.”