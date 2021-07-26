Training Camp Report: Rogers and Packers close to deal, Shareholders Meeting

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – There was plenty of drama around this year’s shareholders meeting. Not necessarily inside Lambeau Field, but the events surrounding what will be a memorable day in Packers history.

News & Notes:

The Packers held their annual shareholders meeting with over 3,800 “owners” in attendance and another eight thousand tuning in virtually.

Team president Mark Murphy gave a vote of confidence for general manager Brian Gutekunst right off the bat at the shareholders meeting by saying Gutekunst is the man to lead the organization’s football operations. This as there has been reports this summer about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ issues with the current general manager.

Gutekunst also said the Packers have been working tirelessly with Rodgers’ represenatives to address issues, and hopes a resolution will come soon.

During the shareholders meeting a report by the NFL Network indicated that Rodgers told those close to him that he planned on playing for Green Bay this season. Then a couple hours later another report by ESPN indicated the team and Rodgers had mutually agreed to concessions that could entice the reigning MVP to report to training camp.

One of those reported concessions would void the final year of Rodgers contract, and would create a situation where he could leave Green Bay following this season. The team would also get some salary cap relief that would help them take care of free agents, like wide receiver Davante Adams.

They Said It:

Team president Mark Murphy on Davante Adams contract situation, and any impact from the offseason Aaron Rodgers drama: “I don’t see them connected. i think they’re very different situations. We have tremendous respect for Davante and what he’s accomplished in his career. When you have great players, and you have a challenging salary cap situation, these are the kind of things you face.”