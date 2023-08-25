(WFRV) – Sports card collecting has become a popular hobby over the last several years as fans and players work to grow their collection’s value.

Back in August 2022, the record was broken for the most expensive sports card ever purchased, as someone paid $12.6 million for a 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card (Topps: #311). It’s considered the rarest sports card in the world.

Ahead of his first season as a starter, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had one of his rarest cards hit auction on Thursday, where it sold for $28,800. The card is a one-of-one, meaning it was the only card ever made.

The one-of-one autographed 2020 Panini Prizm Black Finite rookie card was pulled by a father and son during a National Sports Card Convention in Chicago.

Rare Jordan Love rookie card. (PWCC Marketplace) Rare Jordan Love rookie card. (PWCC Marketplace)

Officials say that the Panini Prizm line is widely considered one of the most valuable card brands in NFL collecting. For context, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ Black Finite parallel became his highest-selling card to date when it sold for $90,000 last fall.

Love’s one-of-one parallel features the QB’s autograph and Panini’s classic holographic foil design. The Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) graded the card’s condition a near-mint eight.

“The provenance of this card tells a really fun story,” said Erik Hidle, Vice President of Communications at PWCC Marketplace. “You have video of it being pulled from a pack just last month, and now it sells for a record price in less than 30 days. And this is all happening while Love is getting ready for the biggest opportunity of his career. This is one of those moments where the timing just seems to align perfectly.”

The record shatters Love’s previous verified trading card record, which was set at $19,500 earlier in 2023. It’s one of only a small handful of Love’s cards with a print run limited to one card, putting it among his scarcest issues ever produced.