“If the Bears beat the Packers Sunday, it will make their season.”

As always, Mike Ditka tells it like it is.

Like a nationwide television audience and a sell-out crowd at Lambeau Field, the former Bears head coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end will be watching the Packers-Bears game Sunday afternoon, the 208th meeting of the NFL’s oldest rivals.

For 8-8 Green Bay, if they win they’re in the NFC playoffs. For 7-9 Chicago, they are playing for pride and to deny their antediluvian border rival a trip to the postseason.

“I mean it’s the biggest rivalry in football,” Ditka said this morning from his Florida home. “I think the Packers are the better team and they have the edge at Lambeau, but you can throw out the records. It should be a fun game to watch.”

For the Packers, their season comes down to a familiar scenario: win at home against a division opponent and earn a playoff berth. Last January, Detroit—with their own postseason chances erased just before kickoff—defeated the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, 20-16.

The Lions celebrated ending Green Bay’s season in the visitor’s locker room afterward, yelling and singing along to blaring rap music. All that was missing was the champagne shower and goggles.

“It’s great to play the spoiler,” Ditka said. “But Chicago will have to continue to play well—Fields and the Bears are a work in progress.”

The 84-year-old Ditka said he’s impressed with the development of Jordan Love, who made his starting debut at Soldier Field in the season opener and threw three touchdown passes in Green Bay’s 38-10 victory.

“Aaron Rodgers was one of the greatest to play the game,” Ditka said. “If you’re replacing one of the best, you’d better be the real deal. Love has matured in the position throughout the season. He learned from the best and is a talented young player.”

Love, the NFC’s offensive player of the week after a three-touchdown performance in the Packers’ dominating 33-10 triumph at Minnesota Sunday night, is on a roll. The fourth-year pro from Utah State has thrown 16 touchdown passes with just one interception in the past seven games.

“It means a lot, you know,” Love said. “I think just the opportunity we have in front of us to win and get in the playoffs obviously after the kind of year we’ve had. A lot of ups and downs. We’ve put ourselves in this position and it’s awesome.”

Both the Packers and Bears are playing well.

Love’s success has helped fuel Green Bay’s two-game winning streak and the Packers have won six of their last nine games after a 2-5 start. Chicago has won five of its last seven contests and is also riding a two-game winning streak.

Small-market Green Bay had dominated the big-city Bears over the last 30 years and in head coach Matt LaFleur’s tenure. LaFleur is 9-0 against the Bears and is not concerned about last year’s season finale.

“I think it’s just a totally different squad,” LaFleur said. “There’s a different vibe around here, a different mindset. We’ve got to attack. That’s the bottom line. . . our sole focus is on the Chicago Bears.”

The Bears sport the NFL’s stingiest defense against the run and lead the league with 22 interceptions. The unit has steadily improved from the opening day loss at Soldier Field.

The embattled Justin Fields had a standout performance in last week’s 37-17 win over Atlanta, throwing for 268 yards and a touchdown and adding another on the ground. His favorite target is star receiver DJ Moore, who had nine catches for 159 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons. And Khalil Herbert has rushed for more than 110 yards in each of Chicago’s past two games.

The Green Bay defense, coming off a stellar performance against Minnesota, will be bolstered with the return of suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander, who may be assigned to cover Moore for most of the game Sunday.

The Packers will again have to prove they can stop the run and make Chicago one-dimensional. In passing situations, they must pressure Fields yet contain him from making explosive plays with his legs—as other mobile quarterbacks have done to Green Bay this season.

The Green Bay offense and Love may have the luxury of a full receiving corps if Christian Watson and Luke Musgrave—listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report—are able to play.

The winner Sunday?

According to Ditka, it comes down to the basics. I’m old school,” Ditka said. “Stop the run and don’t turn the football over. Win in the trenches.”

Aaron Jones, who has come on strong with two straight games with 120-plus yards rushing and a 6.0 average per rush, said the Packers are ready.

“We know what it felt like last year to come up short,” Jones said. “It was one of the worst feelings. You’re right there and you lose to a team who can’t get into the playoffs. . . we’re not going to let that happen again.”

Packers 24, Bears 20

The Packers season has ended with stunning losses at Lambeau Field the past three seasons. To Tampa Bay in 2020. To San Francisco in 2021. To Detroit in 2022. This time, Green Bay takes care of business against the Bears—but it won’t come easy. Love is the difference on Sunday.