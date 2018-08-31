Up and Down Night for Packers Quarterbacks, Green Bay Falls to Chiefs

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 30: quarterback DeShone Kizer of the Green Bay Packers passes during the 1st quarter of the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The quarterbacks stole the headlines in the final week of training camp and the preseason. Aaron Rodgers inked a contract extension. The Packers traded Brett Hundley to Seattle, paving the way for DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle to make the roster.

Those roster cuts are next for the Packers after they wrapped up the preseason against Kansas City. Kizer got the start, but three plays in air mailed Lance Kendricks. Armani Watts capitalized with the diving interception for the first over of the night.

Kizer did settle in shortly there after. Leading the Packers on a nine play 65 yard drive, Kizer capped it off with a 31 yard touchdown to Geronimo Allison.

Boyle also had his ups and downs against Kansas City. The rookie free agent found Robert Tonyan from a yard out for his third touchdown pass of the preseason giving Green Bay a 14-10 lead. The Packers new third string quarterback followed up with another touchdown drive a bit later.

A 36 yard pass interference helped Green Bay get deep in to Chiefs territory. Aaron Jones punched it in from a yard out to cap off the 5 play drive, 65 yard drive to give the Packers a 21-10 lead.

There were plenty of lows for Boyle in the second half. Boyle was picked off on back to back drives, including a interception return for a touchdown by former Packers defensive back Makinton Dorleant.

Boyle did finish with 127 yards passing against the Chiefs and a touchdown, but only had a passer rating of 43.4.

As far as the rest of the offense, Marquez Valdes-Scantling led the way for Green Bay against Kansas City. The rookie wide receiver caught all three balls thrown his way, and finished with 41 yards passing. Fellow rookie J'Mon Moore started slow, but was able to haul in two grabs on seven targets for 13 yards after being unable to haul in his first five passes.

A good sign for the Packers offensive line had to be the return of Bryan Bulaga to game action. While most of the starters sat out, including many that didn't even make the trip, Bulaga took the field in the preseason finale to knock some rust off ahead of the season. Bulaga has not appeared in a game since tearing his ACL last November.

Bulaga's spot on the 53 man roster was no doubt save heading into Thursday's preseason finale. Ultimately it was the final chance for players on the bubble to show why they belong on the 53-man roster come Saturday. One of those may very well be Vince Biegel, who finished tied with Raven Green for the team lead in tackles against Kansas City. Inside linebacker Greer Martini also made his case with five tackles and a pass break-up.