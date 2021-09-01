Van Lanen, Benkert highlight 16 players signed to Green Bay’s practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced a total of sixteen players that were signed to the practice squad.
All of the sixteen players that were signed have spent time with the Packers during the 2021 training camp.
The sixteen players that were signed to the practice squad were:
- DL Abdullah Anderson
- QB Kurt Benkert
- WR Chris Blair
- G Ben Braden
- G/T Jacob Capra
- CB Kabion Ento
- S Innis Gaines
- LB Tipa Galeai
- TE Bronson Kaufusi
- K JJ Molson
- DL Willington Previlon
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown
- RB Patrick Taylor
- T/G Cole Van Lanen
- LB Ray Wilborn
- WR Juwann Winfree
Some of the more notable players that were signed to the practice squad are St. Brown who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Van Lanen, who is from Green Bay, was also drafted in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft.
Benkert was able to sign to the practice squad after missing out on the 53-man roster. He was undrafted and even started a 2021 preseason game for the Packers.