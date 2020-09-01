Versatility ‘key’ to Packers ahead of roster cuts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are just a couple days away from making the final roster cuts to the 2020 team.

For head coach Matt LaFleur, the ability to move multiple players to multiple positions this year is a spot he’s happy to be in.

“We’re always looking and searching for those types of guys, guys that can, you can plug and play in different spots. We’ve got a few of those players this year, it definitely affords us some luxury and flexibility from an offensive standpoint,” LaFleur said.

The Packers will make the final cut to their 53-man roster on Saturday, September 5.

The Green and Gold play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 13, 2020 for Week one.