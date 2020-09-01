Versatility ‘key’ to Packers ahead of roster cuts

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to general manager Brian Gutekunst during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are just a couple days away from making the final roster cuts to the 2020 team.

For head coach Matt LaFleur, the ability to move multiple players to multiple positions this year is a spot he’s happy to be in.

“We’re always looking and searching for those types of guys, guys that can, you can plug and play in different spots. We’ve got a few of those players this year, it definitely affords us some luxury and flexibility from an offensive standpoint,” LaFleur said.

The Packers will make the final cut to their 53-man roster on Saturday, September 5.

The Green and Gold play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 13, 2020 for Week one.

