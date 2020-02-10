Vikings hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The Minnesota Vikings have hired long-time NFL coach Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant. The 69-year-old Capers starts his 33rd season as a coach in the league. He served last year as a senior defensive assistant for Jacksonville. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

There will be a familiar face on the Vikings sidelines when the Packers face off with Minnesota next season, Dom Capers.

On Monday the Vikings announced they hired Capers as a senior defensive assistant on Mike Zimmer’s staff.

Capers was let go by the Packers following the 2017 season after nine seasons in Green Bay. During that time Capers helped lead a defensive that was key to the Packers making a run to Super Bowl during the 2010 season.

Capers’ defense had it’s fair share of problems down the stretch. In his final season with Green Bay, the defense finished 22nd in the league. It was the fourth time in his final seven years they were in the bottom of third of the NFL in total defense.

The veteran coach adds experience to a defensive staff that features co-coordinators Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer. Minnesota did not renew former defensive coordinator George Edwards’ deal after the season.