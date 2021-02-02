Vince Lombardi to be portrayed in Super Bowl pre-coin toss commercial

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Every year the National Football League airs a commercial before the coin toss of the Super Bowl. This year a Topekan is playing the starring role of Vince Lombardi.

Russ Hutchison lives and works in Topeka. He’s a realtor and a father, but he’s also an actor.

On Sunday, he told KSNT about the opportunity to be part of a Super Bowl commercial, but could not tell us who or what it was for.

The NFL teased the commercial on Twitter.

“If Vince Lombardi were to come back,” NFL executive vice president and chief marketing officer Tim Ellis said to USA Today, “what would he have to say to us?”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kewaunee boys hand Southern Door first conference loss, Mishicot girls upend unbeaten Howards Grove

High School Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon wins Game of the Week, Kimberly beats Beaver Dam

High School Sports Xtra: Wrestling Regionals Recap

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Girls Basketball Brackets

High School Sports Xtra: Sheboygan hockey remembers fallen teammate

SNC Athletic Director Tim Bald on Sports Xtra