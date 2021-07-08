WATCH: Packers RB Aaron Jones races Kanas City WR Tyreek Hill

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones (33) is chased down by Los Angeles Rams’ Jordan Fuller (32) and Rams’ Darious Williams during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

(WFRV) – It’s never too early for a little friendly competition between NFL speedsters. In this case Packers running back Aaron Jones and Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

On Wednesday, Hill posted on Twitter that if he got more than 30,000 likes. on a tweet he would share a video of him Jones. Thursday the Kanas City star wide receiver delivered on that promise and posted a video of the two racing on TikTok.

It appeared Hill got the better of Jones this time. Their two teams will decide whose better on the field when the Packers travel to Kansas City in week nine of the regular season.

