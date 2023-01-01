GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 41-17. Fans leaving Lambeau Field say they expect a deep playoff run for the Green & Gold.

“I feel great,” said Will Krupp, a lifelong Packers fan. “I mean, we’re the Packers we got Aaron Rodgers; we can’t lose!”

The Green Bay Packers start off 2023 with a needed win, and fans say if the team remains healthy, the sky is the limit.

“I’d say if everyone stays healthy, I don’t think there’s a shot that anyone could beat us in the playoffs here,” said Teddy Schumacher, another fan of Green Bay.

Green Bay had the lead most of the game, and fans that Local 5 News spoke with held the defense and special teams in high praise.

“I really think our defense has stepped it up before our defense was kind of trash, I think now we stepped it up, and it’s doing really good now,” explained Jacob Klinger.

The Packers must produce one more win against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field for a chance to make the playoffs. Fans say they are planning to make their presence felt during the game.

“It’s awesome,” said Brad Malpert. “I’ll be here next week for the Lions game to make sure they’re in, a home game against the Lions, the winner is in, so I’ll be here, Go Pack Go!”

As for when the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions play, that will be decided in the coming hours by the NFL.