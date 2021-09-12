“We got embarrassed.” What the Packers learned from the season opener loss to the Saints

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, scrambles as he is pressured by New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fl (WFRV) – Stunned silence. That’s what was echoing through the Packers post game media room as head coach Matt LaFleur walked in and gave his opening remarks after the 38-3 loss his team sustained from the New Orleans Saints.

“Absolutely embarrassed us today. Our guys are going to take a long, hard look in the mirror. Starts with myself. I obviously didn’t get these guys ready to play ball,” LaFleur said emphatically.

While Jameis Winston seemed to have a game where he put all his haters on blast, throwing for 148 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, Aaron Rodgers looked like a shell of himself. Meaning he was 15 of 28 for 133 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

“We played bad. I played bad. Offensively we didn’t execute very well. It’s one game, we have 16 to go,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers also said that the team may have come in a little on a high horse.

“Maybe we thought we were going to run up and down the field on whoever they had out there,” he said plainly.

Both head coach and quarterback were asked if there was anything positive to be gleaned from this game. Both were succinct in their responses.

“None that come to mind right now. I guess the positive is that it’s a long season,” LaFleur said.

“I don’t know if you do (find any positives in this game.) There’s not much you can say, other than they beat us. We played bad, I played bad. One characteristic is that from how I’ve played in training camp, and in my career, hopefully this is an outlier,” Rodgers said.

He went on to emphasize “This is a good kick in the you-know-where.”

The Packers will go back to the drawing board while they wait to host the Lions in Monday Night Football.