What They’re Saying: Packers face tall task in slowing Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes for yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Six-foot-three. 247 pounds. 4.5 40-yard dash speed.

For those who haven’t tried to tackle Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, it’s fair to consider the task at least a slight health risk.

Anyone that has tried to tackle him, or has even been in the arena with number 22, understands exactly how he runs.

“Very violently and angry,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, a former assistant with the Titans.

“He is a beast.”

A clash of storylines two seasons in the making is set to come to a head at Lambeau Field Sunday night.

Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher in each of the past two seasons, carries Tennessee’s playoff hopes into a battle with the Green Bay Packers, a team that controls its own destiny for No. 1 seed in the NFC.

On the other side of the ball: the much-scrutinized Packers run defense, an Achilles’ heel of sorts for the Green & Gold in 2019, but rapidly improving statistically in 2020.

And for a team in Green Bay with Super Bowl aspirations, a battle royale with King Henry could serve as the final necessary measuring stick before the playoffs.

“He’s number one in rushing for a reason,” Packers safety Adrian Amos said. “It’s going to be hard to beat them without holding him from having a big game, so that’s something that we’ve got to go in to try to stop.

“But the ultimate goal is to win, so if we come out with a ‘W’, I’ll be just as happy regardless.”

This could be the perfect time for the Packers’ biggest test.

With Sunday night’s snowy forecast, the focus narrows on Henry instead of the Titans’ back-breaking play action game. Meanwhile, the Pack have seen marked improvement against the run in the month of December, vaulting Green Bay to the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL.

“I’m glad that we’re trending the right way, but we haven’t faced a rushing attack like this,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “So I think it’s a challenge for us and something that I think our guys are looking forward to.

“I think defensively, we’ve emphasized the ‘swarm’ this week. It’s very difficult to ask one guy, let’s go ahead and get him on the ground.

“You’ve got to get his feet stopped and you’ve got to swarm to it and you’ve got to attack the football, and just all your typical run fundamentals.”

LaFleur carries the same sentiment – one guy won’t bring down this back.

“This is what great backs do, they make people look silly,” LaFleur said. “Certainly he’s been doing that for a couple years now.

“He’s an elite runner and we need multiple hats at the ball, because he’s going to make people miss, or he may stiff arm somebody and make them miss. So we just need multiple hats at the ball, and you’ve really got to do a good job of taking the distance out of when he gets the ball outside.

“You’ve got to squeeze that distance down so he can’t have a lot of space to operate in, because if he gets a lot of space, it’s tough sledding.”

As with any good narrative, the storylines behind this particular showdown go well beyond the 2020 season.

During Henry’s breakout year in 2018, Henry ripped off a 99-yard touchdown en route to his first 1,000-yard season – a crowning achievement in LaFleur’s only season as Titans offensive coordinator.

It was at that moment Henry caught the heightened attention of a fellow MVP candidate – ever-vigilant Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Talent-wise, the play that jumps out to everyone is the 99-yard run where he just kind of ran through the entire Jaguar defense,” Rodgers recanted. “He displayed a lot of things on that one run: The speed that he has, which is home-run speed; he’s a tremendous-sized human, so he has the ability to bounce off tackles well, he’s got a great stiff arm; he basically does it all.”

In an era when airing it out is becoming the flavor of the NFL, a throwback like Henry raises the profile of running backs around the league.

“I think the world about Derrick Henry,” Packers running back Aaron Jones said. “He’s a great back, he does a lot of great things for his team, and he brings the overall value of the position up, so shoutout to Derrick Henry for helping all the backs out there. He’s a great player.”

But, obviously, number 33 hopes he can outduel King Henry under the lights Sunday night. He might have a better shot than some think – Jones has become Mr. December the past two seasons, amassing six 100-yard rushing games in the final month of the year.

If Green Bay plays clock control, it’ll be on the back of its own star running back, and the Packers have played that game effectively in 2020 with the top Time of Possession mark in the NFL.

However, the Pack defense recognizes its role in ball control as well, and they’re ready for the stiffest test remaining in the 2020 season.

“This is going to show us where we’re at, as a defense, as a team,” Clark said. “This is a team that’s a great team, and in order to beat them, we’re going to have to play four quarters of football.

“This is definitely going to be a huge test for us, and we’re excited about it.”