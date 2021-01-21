What They’re Saying: Social media reacts to Ted Thompson’s passing

(WFRV) – With the news of former Packers GM Ted Thompson’s passing, several current and former members of the Green & Gold are expressing their condolences and favorite memories of the man who donned the “G” for the majority of his career.

Thank you, Ted.



Remembering the legacy of former #Packers GM Ted Thompson pic.twitter.com/FgZQloD5x8 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 21, 2021

Thompson served as Packers GM from 2005-2017, orchestrating the 2010 Super Bowl championship team. 10 years later, in the midst of another Green Bay playoff run, Thompson’s legacy lives through multiple Pro Bowlers on the roster, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers – his first ever draft pick as general manager.

.@AaronRodgers12 on the passing of Ted Thompson pic.twitter.com/AZROZunObC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 21, 2021

My sincere condolences to the Thompson family. Ted was a great man and great GM for the Packers. I’ll always remember my draft day phone call. He asked me if “I’d have his back?” And I responded with saying “Not only his back, but Aaron Rodgers back too.” #RIP #ThankyouTed — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) January 21, 2021

For well-known qualms about Thompson’s reluctance to sign free agents instead of building through the draft, it was two of the highest-profile free agents that created the backbone of Green Bay’s Super Bowl defense in 2010.

Charles Woodson, a finalist for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Ryan Pickett, a centerpiece on the defensive line, became anchors of a stout defense that made a remarkable championship run as a No. 6 seed.

Once upon a time circa 2006 I was a free agent and one team took a shot on me orchestrated by Ted Thompson.. RIP TT thanks for bringing in this washed up player giving me a chance to play in the #greenandgold 🙏🏿 @packers #sbxlvchamps — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 21, 2021

Several of Woodson’s teammates from the 2010 squad chimed in with their own memories or condolences:

I’m saddened to hear the news of Ted Thompson’s passing. I can’t say enough good things about Ted. I always enjoyed the lunch room conversations and sideline chats we had and I will always feel indebted to him for taking a chance on this unproven kid. RIP TT 🙏🏼 — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) January 21, 2021

Thank you Ted Thompson. Thank you for giving me my first opportunity to make an opening day roster. Thank you for believing in me for 9 years and allowing me to grow as a player. Lastly, thank you for bringing me and my family to Green Bay. You changed our lives! RIP TED — John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) January 21, 2021

Also chiming in was another 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist – Leroy Butler, a four-time All-Pro defensive back in the 1990s. Butler played under GM Ron Wolf, but Wolf mentored Thompson for years in the front office, making Thompson a staple in the organization for decades.

My condolences to TED THOMPSON FAMILY, he did a lot for @packers nation!! — leroy butler (@leap36) January 21, 2021

Thompson’s impact went beyond those still tied to the Packers. People who worked with him – whether it was coaches, support staff, players, or anyone in between – still admire his stoic consistency, his fairness, and his kindness to all.

Cowboys released a statement from coach Mike McCarthy following the death of former Packers GM Ted Thompson. McCarthy: "There has never been a finer human being to walk the playing fields or have a presence in the scouting rooms." pic.twitter.com/I18MiZK50e — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 21, 2021