What They’re Saying: Social media reacts to Ted Thompson’s passing

(WFRV) – With the news of former Packers GM Ted Thompson’s passing, several current and former members of the Green & Gold are expressing their condolences and favorite memories of the man who donned the “G” for the majority of his career.
Thompson served as Packers GM from 2005-2017, orchestrating the 2010 Super Bowl championship team. 10 years later, in the midst of another Green Bay playoff run, Thompson’s legacy lives through multiple Pro Bowlers on the roster, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers – his first ever draft pick as general manager.
For well-known qualms about Thompson’s reluctance to sign free agents instead of building through the draft, it was two of the highest-profile free agents that created the backbone of Green Bay’s Super Bowl defense in 2010.
Charles Woodson, a finalist for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Ryan Pickett, a centerpiece on the defensive line, became anchors of a stout defense that made a remarkable championship run as a No. 6 seed.
Several of Woodson’s teammates from the 2010 squad chimed in with their own memories or condolences:
Also chiming in was another 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist – Leroy Butler, a four-time All-Pro defensive back in the 1990s. Butler played under GM Ron Wolf, but Wolf mentored Thompson for years in the front office, making Thompson a staple in the organization for decades.
Thompson’s impact went beyond those still tied to the Packers. People who worked with him – whether it was coaches, support staff, players, or anyone in between – still admire his stoic consistency, his fairness, and his kindness to all.