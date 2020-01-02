While Packers wait on playoff opponent, focus is on self-improvement

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jake Kumerow #16 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Green Bay defeated Detroit 23-20. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Packers don’t have a playoff opponent to prepare for yet, so as Green Bay returned the practice Thursday to focus was on improving from within.

“It gives you a chance to go watch the tape and see where do we need to go improve upon,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Why is this play not successful? I think we’re always trying to get the why. If something is working, why? It it’s not working, why isn’t it working?”

Aaron Rodgers admitted Thursday there’s been plenty that hasn’t worked this season from an offensive standpoint, but everyone is trying to get on the same page to get the best plays on the field in the postseason.

“It’s just a matter of finding those concepts where the timing has been good because there’s been a number of concepts where we’ve looked good,” Rodgers said. “The ball has been coming out on time, I’ve been feeling good about the rhythm, and guys are getting open on time. But there’s too many concepts that we’ve really tried to hit and keep hitting and make it work and we just aren’t on the same page timing-wise. And that’s why this has been a good week to just self-scout.”

There’s no shortage of excitement as the Packers look ahead to postseason play, from a seasoned veteran like No. 12, to rookies who just completed their first regular season

“We have kind of a joke where we say hey, this NFL stuff is kind of easy,” rookie TE Jace Sternberger said. “I haven’t even had Madden teams that go 13-3, so I know this I know it’s special.”

Inconsistency has plagued Green Bay on both sides of the ball this season, so is that something that can change when the Packers flip the page to the playoffs?

“We’ve won 5 in a row,” Rodgers said. “No one here is going to say we’re on a tear because you guys like to tell us how we’re just kind of an average team that knows how to win. Which is fine, but the key point is the win part because right now we’re two wins away from the Super Bowl. And we know for sure the first one is going to be here.”