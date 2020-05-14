Woodson, Harris Packer Hall of Fame Induction Banquet postponed until 2021

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 4: Charles Woodson #21 and Al Harris #31 both of the Green Bay Packers celebrate Woodson’s touchdown return of an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium November 4, 2007 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Packers beat the Chiefs 33-22. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Green Bay Packer Hall of Fame Induction Banquet – honoring Charles Woodson and Al Harris – has been postponed until 2021.

Sam Kluck, Executive Director of the Hall of Fame says the decision was made “with the utmost concern for the safety of all our guests.”

Kluck says Woodson and Harris “are in total agreement with this move.”

Next year’s banquet is scheduled for April 17, 2021.

In mid-March, the Hall of Fame announced the banquet would be postponed until August in accordance with guidelines set at the time.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:

