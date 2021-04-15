You Can, If You Will – the story behind the documentary on Packers Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer

(WFRV) – His story has been told through books and interviews for over half a century and now Jerry Kramer will be on the big screen in a documentary called You Can, If You Will – The Jerry Kramer Story.

“For me personally to have something like that of my life? It’s like fantasy land,” said Kramer. “They go back to when I was three years old. I got to go and do so many things different things that I wouldn’t have ever dreamed of, and met just a ton of people, and achieved every amount of success that was way beyond my concepts. It’s just people were good to me for whatever reason.”

The documentary covers Kramer’s life on and off the field of football and will be released in Northeast Wisconsin on April 16 on a variety of formats, and the Pro Football Hall of Famer is proud of how it turned out.

“It’s a very complimentary thing, that blows my skirt up a little bit and I’m pretty excited about it,” said Kramer. “I wouldn’t ever dream that so many of the things that I was involved in, were almost serendipitous.”

Most Packers fans know Kramer’s story going from a small town in Idaho to 5-time NFL champion, co-author of a best-selling book, and the inspiration for the title of the film that goes back to his roots in high school.

“My line coach comes up to me the first week of practice, and I’m really clumsy. My feet have overgrown, and all kinds of stuff. So, he comes up and grabs me by the hand, and he looks at my hand and he says, ‘You got big hands. And you got big feet. And you’re gonna grow into them one of these days, and when you do, you’re gonna be a hell of a football player.’ And then he started to walk away and he turned back to me with a little Mona Lisa smile, and he said, ‘You can, if you will.’ I said. ‘If you will what? I can what? Finish the sentence. What are you talking about?’ And he just smiled at me and walked away. And he left me to think about it. And the more I thought about it, the more I decided it was up to me. It was my attitude. My effort. My discipline. My journey. And so I started doing a little bit of everything. And there were other coaches, certainly, coach Lombardi had a huge impact on my life, but he was more into preparation, commitment, consistency, and discipline, and perseverance, and tenacity, and all the emotional pieces of life so, it was a combination of high school, that was the start that you can if you will, that was the start for me to start thinking about the other side of football.

You can keep up to date with the film, You Can If You Will: The Jerry Kramer Story on their Facebook page. Watch the full documentary right here on Local 5 News Saturday, April 17 at 7 p.m.