Za’Darius Smith announces new addition to family

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Za’Darius Smith has announced a new addition to his family.
The Green Bay Packers’ outside linebacker announced the birth of Zayvion Grayson Smith on Instagram Thursday morning.
The defensive lineman did not participate in Wednesday’s practice for a “not injury related” reason.
Latest Stories
- Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory, new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
- Wisconsin governor, DHS urge residents to adjust holiday plans following COVID-19 record-setting day
- Wisconsin woman who received double lung transplant because of COVID-19 released from hospital
- Winter watches, warnings, and advisories – what do these mean?
- Memo: UW students should get tested for COVID-19 before leaving for, returning from holiday break