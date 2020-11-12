Za’Darius Smith announces new addition to family

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 15: Za’Darius Smith #55 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after beating the Minnesota Vikings 21-16 at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Za’Darius Smith has announced a new addition to his family.

The Green Bay Packers’ outside linebacker announced the birth of Zayvion Grayson Smith on Instagram Thursday morning.

The defensive lineman did not participate in Wednesday’s practice for a “not injury related” reason.

