Za’Darius Smith on new Packers OLB Tim Williams: “He’s legit”

LANDOVER, MD – AUGUST 29: Tim Williams #56 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a play against the Washington Redskins during the first half of a preseason game at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Packers claimed OLB Tim Williams off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens and released TE Evan Baylis.

Williams, a 6-foot-3, 244-pound third-year player out of the University of Alabama, was originally selected by the Ravens in the third round (No. 78 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in 19 games for Baltimore, recording 16 tackles (12 solo), two sacks and two special teams tackles.

Over his final two college seasons, Williams totaled 19.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for a loss in 30 games while earning second-team All-America honors from The Associated Press and Sports Illustrated in 2016.

Despite not putting up significant pass rush numbers so far in his career, his former and now current teammate Za’Darius Smith gave Williams a ringing endorsement Thursday.

“He’s legit,” Smith said. “I can tell you this, now that we have him, he’s a guy that’s going to scare a lot of quarterbacks around this league.”

Williams says he hopes to be up to speed on the Packers defense and is excited for what he could potentially contribute in Green Bay.

“They are getting a bunch of sacks up here,” Williams said. “A lot of guys getting sacks up here. Young guys are playing, eating and just going to rush the passer. I see how ‘Z’ is playing more freely here. He got the chains off of him. So I’m licking my chops. I’m just ready to go attack the playbook, and see where I fit in.”