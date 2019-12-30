Za’Darius Smith to be on special edition of Locker Room tonight, seats available

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Local 5’s Burke Griffin and George Koonce will be live with a special Monday night edition of Locker Room today, December 30.
Burke and George will be joined by Green Bay Packers’ outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.
No reservations are necessary, but if you are interested in making a reservation by contacting Thornberry Creek at 920-434-7501.
Admission and the buffet begin at 5:45 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. The all-you-can-eat buffet and soft drinks is $15. For the same deal, plus any domestic beer, the cost is $25.
Can’t make it to Thornberry Creek? You can catch the show live on Local 5 at 6:30 p.m.