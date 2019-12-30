Za’Darius Smith to be on special edition of Locker Room tonight, seats available

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 15: Za’Darius Smith #55 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after beating the Minnesota Vikings 21-16 at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Local 5’s Burke Griffin and George Koonce will be live with a special Monday night edition of Locker Room today, December 30.

Za’Darius Smith: “that’s how you win a game!” pic.twitter.com/FGdR3mkVm8 — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) December 29, 2019

Burke and George will be joined by Green Bay Packers’ outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

No reservations are necessary, but if you are interested in making a reservation by contacting Thornberry Creek at 920-434-7501.

Admission and the buffet begin at 5:45 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. The all-you-can-eat buffet and soft drinks is $15. For the same deal, plus any domestic beer, the cost is $25.

Can’t make it to Thornberry Creek? You can catch the show live on Local 5 at 6:30 p.m.