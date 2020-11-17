Local girl beats cancer and gives back to those still fighting

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a discovery no parent ever wants a doctor to make while evaluating their child.

“We went in for an MRI and that’s when we found out she had a tumor inside of her spinal cord,” said Lisa Sanders.

That was the shocking reality four years ago for Kiara Sanders and her mother Lisa. It happened out of the blue — the tumor caused Kiara to wake up one morning paralyzed from the waist down.

“And hearing that for the first time, you can’t even describe it, you know you kinda are in shock it’s scary, it’s something you wouldn’t wish any parent to have to hear,” said Sanders.

After three surgeries and multiple hospital stays doctors say her cancer is stable. Today kiara is giving back and helping other kids with cancer through “Resilience Gives” — a company that donates a fun pair of non slip socks to a child in the hospital for every pair sold.”

And the company is giving Kiara a chance to create her own design for the state of Wisconsin alongside 49 other cancer survivors from across the country.

“Well the ice cream cones mean like a song from a camp I went to, the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, which is for kids with serious illnesses can go to and have fun like a normal kid. But there were people there who understood things that were going on and they played a song called ice cream and cake like after every meal and it made a lot of people there happy and it just reminds me of a lot of good times,” Kiara Sanders, cancer survivor.

With the help of Kiara’s design, “Resilience Gives” hopes to sell 10,000 pairs of socks and donate another 10,000 socks nation-wide by the end of the year.

You can find out more on their website and check out Kiara’s design here.