Two Little Girls Making A Big Difference

A lot of interesting stories come across my desk daily. In a blink of an eye I have to decide whether to look into them or move on. After opening my email this morning and taking that first sip of coffee I received one particular story that I couldn’t let slip by.

Two Hobart girls, Addie and Annabella Mathey, have been celebrating their birthdays a little differently than the rest of us.

In her birthday invitation, 11 year-old Addie included a list of items in need from the Golden House in Green Bay. Instead of receiving gifts, she donated them.

Her family and friends bought in completely—Addie raised over $200 in money and donations.

With the donated cash, Addie purchased immediate-need items that were requested on the domestic abuse shelter’s website. Addie told me,

“My January 25th birthday was so close to Christmas that I didn’t need anymore presents, so I wanted to give back.”

Leading by example, Addie’s giving spirit spread like wildfire to her 4 year-old sister Annabella.

Annabella also raised money for her birthday to buy items like coloring supplies, barbies, and tiaras, but she donated them in a very unique way. Annabella and Addie went to Pick n’ Save on Lombardi and gave the items away to other kids shopping with their parents.

In a phone call to Crystal Mathey, Annabella’s mom and Addie’s “bonus mom” as she’s affectionately called, told me,

“We just want to bring joy to others and make a positive difference in the community.”

In one particular case, Pick n’ Save had donated arms-full of flowers to the girls for them to continue their mission of spreading joy. Pedals and stems in hand, the sisters handed out each and every flower to the elderly at Anna John Resident Centered Care Community (previously known as Anna John Nursing Home) in Oneida, a place where Addie plays piano for eager listeners, and to shoppers at Bay Park Mall in Green Bay.

When asked what inspired Crystal to send me this story she told me, “with all of the negative things we hear about that are happening around us, there are people still doing good and spreading love in our local area!”

With that, I raise my coffee mug to you two girls. Keep up the great work, our community is a better place with you in it.