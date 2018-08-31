Pet Saver WeAreGreenBay

Pet Saver: Buddy the Cat

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 12:38 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 12:38 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Hello! I'm Buddy! I'm somewhat fluffy and like to play gently. I am very vocal. Laser lights are my favorite toy! I have lived with children who were between the ages of 10 months and 7 years, and I would like to occasionally spend time and play with them. I lived with other cats and sometimes dogs, and I enjoyed playing with both! Please come down to the shelter and visit me today!

