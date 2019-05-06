Pet Saver: Cosmo looking for forever home

Meet Cosmo! This friendly guy is about two-years-old. He loves his scratches that is for sure! He has been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. He may do best in a single cat home or at least with another cat more his size, but our adoption counselors can explain all of that. Stop on down and meet this lovable guy for yourself! He will be available at the main campus located at 1830 Radisson St when we open Monday at 2pm.



Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

