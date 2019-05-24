Pet Saver: Leffie

Leffie is a 3-month-old puppy who came to us from an overcrowded shelter down south.

She is super friendly.

She is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated and she is now looking to find her new forever home!

She will be available at our main campus located at 1830 Radisson St when we open today at 2pm.

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110