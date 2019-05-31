Pet Saver: Sahara

My name is Sahara as in the Sahara desert. I am the littlest one in the group but I can keep up just fine. I love to play with my siblings and mother. I am an awesome jumper and love jumping after a wand toy and I love to try and take the wand toy with me. I would love to go home with a playmate such as one of my siblings. We are all spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

We are available at the main shelter on Radisson St. They open at 2pm today. Come say hi!

