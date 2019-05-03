Pet Saver: Sharky



Meet Sharky! He is about four-months-old, so just a young pup yet. He came to us from an overcrowded shelter in Alabama. He has been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and will be available at our main shelter, located at 1830 Radisson St. today when we open at 2pm. He is a loveable, playful little guy and would make a great companion for someone!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus