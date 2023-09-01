Meet Sheffield, he is a 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at the PetSmart Adoption Center.

He is an adorable black furball, weighs 2 pounds, and has lots of playful energy he is sure to entertain you with! This prince cannot wait to find a loving home and share lots of fun times and snuggles.

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and starter bag of food.

You can visit Sheffield during adoption hours at the PetSmart Adoption Center in west Green Bay located on Pilgrim Way and take this little guy home the very same day.