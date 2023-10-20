Meet Nectarine and Tangelo, they are 3-month-old kittens available for adoption at the Pet Smart Adoption Center.

Whether you double the fur-friendly love and adopt both or just one, these brothers are sure to bring lots of joy and happiness to any home. The purring duo came to us as strays and are very affectionate, playful, and love attention.

Like all cats at WHS, they are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and go home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit these adorable fellas during adoption hours at the Pet Smart Adoption Center on the west side of Green Bay on Pilgrim Way, and take one, or both, home the very same day!

We have 51 cats available for adoption between the WHS Green Bay Campus and the Pet Smart Adoption Center so definitely trying to push cat adoptions or foster placements to help free up space.