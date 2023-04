Introducing Saskia, she is a 3-year-old beautiful dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This stunning gal weighs 51 pounds and cannot wait to snuggle and play in a loving home.

Like all dogs at WHS she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

You can visit Saskia during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take her home today!