Meet Wilson, he is a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This silly fella weighs 70 pounds and has such an awesome-loving personality. He is looking for a home where he can take long walks, share family fun time at the parties, and curl up on the couch after a long day.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a free starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. Plus, his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help this special benchwarmer find his match.

Visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home the very same day.