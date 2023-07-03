GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Charlie!

Charlie is a 6-month-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This 52-pound boy is sure to steal your heart with his abundant share of kisses and eagerness to find a new loving home.

Charlie is looking for a home with no children under 8 to help him feel most secure and allow him to share all his special qualities.

Once he warms up this fella adores attention and rolls over to get some good belly rubs. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and certificate for a free vet exam.

Plus, his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help him find a match. Visit this special boy during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay campus and take Charlie home the very same day!