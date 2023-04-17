GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Duke, he is a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This beautiful boy has a brown and white tuxedo coat with a matching brown nose.

He weighs 82 pounds and is a shy fella so he would appreciate a quiet home with no children under 5 to help him feel secure.

Like all dogs at WHS, Duke is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. You can visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take this precious boy home the very same day!