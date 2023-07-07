Meet Nami, she is a 3-month-old kitten available for adoption at the PetSmart Adoption Center.

She is a fluffy grey furball, weighs just under 3 pounds, and she’ll come to you for belly rubs. This princess cannot wait to find a loving home to share her sweetness and energy.

Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and starter bag of food.

You can visit Nami during adoption hours at the PetSmart Adoption Center in west Green Bay located on Pilgrim Way and take this bundle of cuteness home today.