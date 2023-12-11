GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Oliver!

Oliver is a 4-month-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This spunky fella weighs 16 pounds and has lots of friendly energy and puppy snuggles to share.

He and his sister are available for adoption and all they want for Christmas is to find homes to call their own. Oliver loves everyone, he is curious about all things, and is ready to learn!

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food, and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit this adorable boy during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home the very same day, he cannot wait to meet you.