GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Aphrodite!

Aphrodite is a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She is 63 pounds of love and has been eagerly waiting to find a home to share walks, snuggle time, and companionship.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food, and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Plus, her adoption fee has been reduced to just $75 to help this precious gal find a match.

Visit Aphrodite during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and make her a part of your family the very same day!