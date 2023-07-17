GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver meet Aphrodite!
Aphrodite is a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.
She is 63 pounds of love and has been eagerly waiting to find a home to share walks, snuggle time, and companionship.
Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food, and a certificate for a free vet exam.
Plus, her adoption fee has been reduced to just $75 to help this precious gal find a match.
Visit Aphrodite during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and make her a part of your family the very same day!