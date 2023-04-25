GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Augie! Augie is a wonderful 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay County Campus.

This precious gal weighs 47 pounds and will quickly capture your heart and become your best companion.

Augie needs a home with no cats. She would also appreciate and feel most secure in a quiet home without children under 10.

Like all dogs at WHS, she has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and her adoption fees have been reduced to $75.00 to help her find her match.

Visit Augie during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take her home today!