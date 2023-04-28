Meet Arlo, he is an 11-month-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He is a ball of energy, weighs 37 pounds, and cannot wait to find a home where he is sure to bring excitement and snuggles.

Arlo has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and comes with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food. Visit this fun-loving boy during adoption hours and bring him home the very same day!

Great News! Now through May 6, 2023, all adoption fees are discounted 50% for dogs 6 months and older so there is no better time to help these dogs find a loving home.

Click here to view animals available for adoption and get campus adoption hours.