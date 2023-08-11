Introducing Gunnar, he is a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

He is a big friendly fella who weighs 96 pounds. He is beautiful, and has the best floppy ears. He cannot wait to find a new home where he is sure to bring lots of love, excitement, and fun times.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Plus, today, and tomorrow, all dogs 6 months and older have 50% off their adoption fees, and that includes this handsome boy! Visit Gunnar during adoption hours today and make him a new member of your home.