GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In today’s Pet Saver, meet Chico!

Chico is a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

He is a big bundle of love weighing 88 pounds with a heart just as big! He is a looker with a blue and white coat and everyone who interacts with this gentle giant can sense his desire to connect and find a new loving home of his own.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. Plus, Chico’s adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help this special boy find a match.

Visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home the very same day.