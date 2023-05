Introducing Prince, he is a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This handsome boy weighs 25 pounds and is sure to greet you with excitement and big tail wags!

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food.

Visit Prince during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take this bundle of love home the very same day.