GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This beautiful 1-year-old is Emmie!

She is a dog available for adoption from foster care with the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She is stunning with her blue and white coat and weighs 54 pounds. Emmie loves affection and will make a great addition to a new loving home.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Plus, all dogs 6 months and older have 50% off adoption fees thru June making this a great time for a furry friend addition!

If you want to adopt Emmie, please contact her foster family at sequel.village@gmail.com.