Meet Piper, he is a 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Pet Smart Adoption Center. He’s the cutest black kitten, weighs 2 pounds, and brings nothing but good vibes to Friday the 13th!

Piper is friendly, loves to play, and curls up on your lap to snooze and snuggle.

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Don’t be spooked away from this sweet black kitty, visit him today during adoption hours at the Pet Smart Adoption Center on the west side of Green Bay located on Pilgrim Way, and take him home today.

Piper was also joined by his brother Prince who is also available for adoption at the Pet Smart Adoption Center. He is also 2 months old and weighs 2 pounds.