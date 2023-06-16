This bundle of cuteness is Toyota, she is a 2-month-old puppy available at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She is a black beauty, weighs 16 pounds, and cannot wait to find a new loving home where she can give lots of puppy kisses and share her energy.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit this sweetie during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take her home the very same day!